Officer shot in patrol car in Baltimore dies days later.

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer died one week after being shot while sitting in her patrol car and was taken off life support.

Officer Keona Holley’s health had been deteriorating in recent days, and her family had made the difficult decision to withdraw life support, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

She died not long after that.

Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, have been charged with her murder and a second shooting that occurred shortly after.

Holley, 39, was shot around 1:30 a.m. while on patrol in her patrol car.

The end of the year is approaching.

16 in Baltimore’s south end.

Following Holley’s shooting, police say the two men drove 10 miles to a southwest Baltimore neighborhood and shot and killed Justin Johnson, 38.

The reason for the shootings is unknown.

A pedestrian has died in a pedestrian accident in Dauphin County, according to police.

Police suspect foul play in the disappearance of two Pennsylvania coworkers two months ago.