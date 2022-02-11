Official: Biden orders 3,000 additional US troops to Poland.

Soldiers will leave Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in the coming days.

WASHINGTON D.C.

According to a senior defense official, US President Joe Biden has ordered 3,000 more troops to be deployed to Poland in response to fears of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

According to the official, “at the direction of the President, Secretary Austin today ordered the remaining 3,000 soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team based” at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

The troops will leave Fort Bragg in the coming days and should be in place by early next week.

“This second tranche of Airborne soldiers will join Secretary Austin’s first tranche of 1,700 soldiers and key enablers in Poland on February 2nd,” according to the statement.

The first tranche has arrived in nearly two-thirds of its entirety.

“The 300 members of the 18th Airborne Corps headquarters element who were ordered to Germany by the Secretary have also arrived.”

“Together, these 5,000 additional personnel form a highly mobile and flexible force capable of multiple missions,” the statement reads.

Earlier this week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, with aerial bombings and missile attacks leading to a ground invasion.