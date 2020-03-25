Official emblem and slogan for Hangzhou 2022 Para Games unveiled

HANGZHOU, March 23 (Xinhua) — The emblem and the slogan for the 2020 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou were unveiled here on Monday.

The motif of the emblem consists of a wheelchair athlete striving forward. A running track, formed by ten semi-arc lines with a gradient ramp from purple to red and then yellow, stretches out into the distance, as with the surging Qiantang River tides.

Beneath is lettering denoting the host city and the year. The visuals and style of the Asian Para Games emblem are in line with those of the Asian Games.

“The emblem conforms to the concept of ‘sunshine, harmony and self-improvement’, and shares the ‘faster, higher and stronger’ Olympic spirit,” said Chen Weiqiang, deputy secretary-general of the Asian Paralympic organizing committee and vice mayor of Hangzhou.

The slogan for the Asian Para Games is “Hearts meet, Dreams shine”, mirroring the core message and style of the slogan for Asian Games: “Heart to Heart, @Future”.