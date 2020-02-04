Official PS5 website is live and a Sony PlayStation announcement may be imminent

“PlayStation 5 is coming – Launches holiday 2020” Sony’s new official PS5 website tells fans with an option to sign up for the latest PS5 pre-order info and release date news

Sony PlayStation has just launched an official PS5 homepage on their website with little to no fanfare in the past 30 minutes.

Once again, it’s further evidence that Sont PlayStation could be on the cusp of announcing an official PS5 Meeting, with rumours suggesting a February reveal event is on the cards.

The new PlayStation 5 landing page was spotted on Reddit by Redditor RyderrexTheOriginal.

At the time of writing Sony have set the UK and German landing pages for the PS5 live. But it’s not clear if this is just the beginning of a series of landing pages going live for different territories around the world or maybe a mistake

The website contains confirmation once more for a ‘Holiday’ launch window, with a field for users to sign up for official PS5 news directly from PlayStation as it’s announced.

A message on the website also reads:

“We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5,” reads the paragraph on PlayStation site, “but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.”

Earlier this morning Sony PlayStation admitted in an earning’s call that they still hadn’t decided on an official price for the next-gen console.

Instead, it sounds as though Sony is waiting to learn what their competitors are doing before announcing their own price.

Possibly a move to avoid being undercut by Microsoft who might be launching two new consoles this holiday; The Xbox Series X and a rumoured cheaper option that is as yet unannounced, but known as Project Lockheart.

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated with new information as it becomes available.

Please refresh the page regularly to get the latest updates.

Reporters working on dailystar.co.uk will be working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter@ DailyStar to get the latest news updates 24 hours a day.

Or download the Daily Star app for flash alerts on the biggest stories of the day.

Why not also subscribe to receive our regular Daily Star news bulletins? You can do this on this page by simply entering your email address above and hitting ‘subscribe’.