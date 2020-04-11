Official stresses regular, emergency epidemic control as Wuhan lockdown lifted

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) — China will further integrate emergency and regular COVID-19 prevention and control as Wuhan lifted outbound travel restrictions on Wednesday, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

COVID-19 prevention and response should be carried out targeting the key and most risky links due to an increased flow of people, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the NHC, at a press conference.

The proportion of imported cases sees a continuous increase among the confirmed or asymptomatic cases currently under medical treatment in China, according to Mi.

The commission received reports of 62 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which 59 were imported.