Official urges concrete epidemic containment measures as schools reopen

As the COVID-19 epidemic has gradually abated in China, schools should stagger reopening alongside proper containment measures put in place, a health official said Wednesday.

Special attention should be paid to guard against risks brought by potential imported infections after the resumption of schools, He Qinghua, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a press conference, urging related localities, authorities, schools and families to fulfill their responsibilities.

A peer-to-peer cooperation mechanism should be established among schools, health and education sectors, medical institutions, as well as disease control departments to ensure that all aspects of the school-based epidemic prevention and control can be fully covered, he said.

The official also called for strengthened sanitation and disinfection at schools, including proper control measures implemented at student canteens.

Health monitoring of returning faculty members and students should be stepped up, He said, adding that it is also necessary to educate them on maintaining good personal hygiene such as washing hands frequently.