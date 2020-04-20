Official warns of clustered infections caused by imported COVID-19 cases

A Chinese health official warned Sunday that some regions in China are seeing a growing number of clustered infections caused by imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Chinese mainland reported nine new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, said Mi Feng, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

Mi noted that it was the first time in a month that the number of daily imported cases had dropped below 10.

A complete management mechanism of testing, diagnosis, report and quarantine should be put in place, said Mi, calling for resolute efforts to curb virus transmission in communities.