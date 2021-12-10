Officials are considering ‘Plan C’ rules such as “table service in pubs” and “vaccine passports in smaller venues.”

According to reports, officials are already considering ‘PLAN C’ rules such as “table service in pubs” and “vaccine passports in smaller venues.”

If Omicron turns out to be more dangerous than previously thought, the plan, which would be a step up from the current Plan B restrictions, could be implemented in the New Year.

To go to pubs and restaurants under ‘Plan C,’ customers would have to check in with the NHS Covid app.

Face masks may be worn in all indoor locations, including those currently exempt under Plan B, such as gyms and pubs.

More venues may require British citizens to show their vaccine passports, which will be a blow to businesses already dealing with problems as a result of Plan B.

According to reports, the Plan C “package” is already considering rules requiring hospitality establishments to collect all customers’ contact information.

This would aid NHS Test and Trace in locating those who come into contact with Covid cases while fighting the mutant strain.

According to the Daily Mail, one source said that measures could include restoring table service in pubs and restaurants.

Furious Tory MPs have rounded on Boris Johnson’s “baffling” Covid Plan B rules, predicting a “record” Commons rebellion on the issue.

Angry backbenchers have branded the new restrictions “ineffective and discriminatory,” even suggesting they were imposed to divert attention away from the row over the No. 10 Christmas Party.

The Prime Minister’s announcement that Brits will have to work from home and show their vaccine passports to enter major events sparked outrage.

As he announced the measures in the Commons, health secretary Sajid Javid was greeted with cries of “shame on you” and “resign.”

Furious Tory MPs have slammed the “tyrannical” and “baffling” restrictions, calling them “tyrannical” and “baffling.”

In stunning scenes, top Tory William Wragg accused the PM of enforcing the rules as a “diversionary tactic” to divert attention away from the huge row over a lockdown-breaking party No10 aides had in Downing Street last December.

Backbenchers have also lined up to support the Plan B measures as Boris faces his most serious crisis as Prime Minister.

“I said I would not vote for vaccine passports, which I believe are ineffective and discriminatory,” said Red Wall MP Ben Bradley.

“I can’t vote for ‘just in case’ restrictions at a time when hospitalizations and deaths are on the decline.”

“I do not believe Plan B is supported by evidence, and I will vote against it.”

Meanwhile, data shows that Omicron is causing “breakthrough” infections in people who have been vaccinated, but the symptoms are milder.

Despite the fact that a cold-like illness isn’t actually a cold, it’s a

