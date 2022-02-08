Officials are looking for a fugitive nurse who is accused of setting a coworker on fire at a hospital in New Jersey.

Officials are looking for a fugitive nurse accused of setting a coworker on fire at a hospital in New Jersey.

A travel nurse is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly attacking a coworker with a wrench and setting her on fire at Hackensack University Medical Center in Bergen County on Monday morning, according to officials.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, Nicholas Pagano, 31, of West Deptford, also faces charges of aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and unlawful weapons possession.

Around 5:15 a.m., police responded to an assault at Hackensack University Medical Center, where they discovered a 54-year-old hospital employee who had been attacked and burned in a break room, according to Musella.

According to the prosecutor, the injured employee suffered third-degree burns to her upper body, face, and hands, as well as a cut to her head that required stitches.

Authorities said Pagano fled after the attack and was still on the loose as of Monday night.

Pagano “should be treated as armed and dangerous,” according to Musella.

According to officials, the victim was treated in a Hackensack emergency room before being transferred to another hospital for treatment.

Her condition was not made public.

According to a hospital spokesman, there were no witnesses to the attack, and the motive was unknown.

On Monday, the facility’s security was heightened.

“Our hearts go out to her and her family.”

“Any act of violence is strongly condemned by Hackensack Meridian Health,” said spokesman Ben Goldstein.

Travel nurses are hired by local hospitals to fill staffing shortages and work for third-party contracting agencies.

According to Goldstein, the accused attacker nurse had gone through a thorough background check before beginning work at the medical center in mid-November.

Pagano was believed to be driving a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and the New Jersey license plate S57 NJH, according to the prosecutor.

Pagano was last seen driving a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and the New Jersey license plate S57 NJHBergen County Prosecutor’s Office

The Hackensack Police Department was urged to contact anyone with information by calling 201-646-7777.

[email protected] is the email address for Noah Cohen.

Your help is needed for our journalism.

Please subscribe to NJcom right now.