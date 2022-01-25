Officials from Qatar and the United States speak on the phone.

Officials from Qatar and the United States exchange phone calls.

Antony Blinken and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also discuss nuclear talks, bilateral relations, and regional issues.

ANKARA

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister, spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the phone on Monday.

Al-Thani and Blinken discussed the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, according to the Qatari state news agency QNA.

They also talked about “the most recent security and political developments in the Afghan file, as well as the most important developments in the regional and international arenas.”