Military officials from Turkey and Pakistan meet to talk about regional security and defense cooperation.

Mr. Gen.

Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu meets Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

Qamar Bajwa is stationed at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Pakistani city of Karachi

On Thursday, Turkiye’s deputy chief of general staff met with the Pakistani army chief to discuss regional security and defense cooperation.

Gen. Asif Ali Zardari, according to a statement released by Pakistan’s military’s media wing,

Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Selcuk Bayraktaroglu,

Army headquarters in Rawalpindi with Qamar Bajwa.

Bajwa emphasized the importance of peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan, emphasizing the need for “global convergence” and “sincere” efforts to avoid a humanitarian disaster in the war-torn country.

Bayraktaroglu praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their “professionalism” and promised to expand bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas.

The two sides agreed to improve military-to-military cooperation, especially in the areas of training and counter-terrorism.

“We place great importance on our brotherly relations with Turkiye, which are deeply rooted in history and rooted in our cultural and religious affinities,” Bajwa was quoted as saying.

Separately, Bayraktaroglu met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the Pakistan Air Force chief, at the Pakistan Air Force headquarters in Islamabad.

He praised PAF’s “professionalism” and acknowledged the country’s “increasing indigenous aviation capacity.”

Pakistan and Turkiye, according to Sidhu, have long-standing religious, cultural, and historical ties, which are exemplified by strong ties between the two air forces.

He reaffirmed his commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.