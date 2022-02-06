Officials from the United States dodge questions, raising concerns about their transparency.

Officials from the United States dodge questions, raising concerns about transparency.

WASHINGTON — When asked for evidence to back up dramatic claims about national security developments this week, President Biden’s administration responded simply, “You’ll have to trust us.”

No, they wouldn’t say what made them believe Russia was planning a false flag operation to use as a pretext to invade Ukraine.

No, they refused to explain why they were so certain that civilian deaths in Syria were caused by a suicide bomber rather than US special forces.

The administration’s retaliation was particularly venomous, with spokespeople implying that by asking such questions, reporters were buying into foreign propaganda.

The lack of transparency strained Washington’s already depleted credibility reserves, which had been eroded over the decades by instances of lies, falsehoods, and mistakes on issues ranging from extramarital affairs to the lack of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

The exchanges also revealed the Biden administration’s growing skepticism of intelligence and military matters, especially after officials failed to predict how quickly the Afghan government would fall to the Taliban last year and defended a US missile strike in Kabul as a “righteous strike” before the Pentagon confirmed the action killed several civilians but no terrorists.

“This administration has made statements in the past that have not proven to be accurate,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center.

“Kabul was not safe.

Civilians were killed in the drone strike.

When the press asks, ‘How do you know that?’ it is doing its job.

Even in the typically tense relationship between the government and the press, the latest scrutiny appeared to have struck a nerve, resulting in abrasive exchanges with White House press secretary Jen Psaki and State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“Completely inappropriate,” Jamieson said of the responses, which included insinuations that reporters were being disloyal.

“In these cases, the role of the reporter is even more important because the issues” — the use of lethal force by the US military and the possibility of a war in Europe — “are so important,” she said.

On Thursday, the first exchange took place aboard Air…

