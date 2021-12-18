Officials from Turkey and the United States meet to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Top Turkish and American officials meet to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

On the second day of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Blinken meet.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in New York to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Cavusoglu and Blinken met in Riga, Latvia’s capital, on the second day of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

Cavusoglu told reporters before the meeting that he was looking forward to seeing Blinken again.

Cavusoglu emphasized that there are many issues to discuss, and that a follow-up meeting will be held on the issues discussed and decisions made during the Rome meeting on Oct.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, and Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States, met on January 31.

He also stated that as NATO allies, they will share their perspectives on bilateral relations as well as regional issues like Ukraine, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan.

During the two days of the meeting in Riga, Blinken expressed his pleasure to meet with Cavusoglu again, and said they discussed the situation in Ukraine, the Western Balkans, and the Caucasus.

He also mentioned that they will have the opportunity to discuss cooperation and regional issues between Turkey and the United States.

*Ankara-based writer Jeyhun Aliyev contributed to this article.