Officials have identified the mother and her 9-month-old son who were discovered dead in a car floating in a pond in New Jersey.

Authorities identified the mother and her infant son who were discovered dead in a vehicle floating in a pond in Piscataway on Tuesday morning.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, emergency crews recovered Tamequa Robinson, 30, of Edison, and her nine-month-old son’s bodies from New Market Pond.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Piscataway police Chief Thomas Mosier said in a statement that authorities were called to the pond near Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue around 5:35 a.m. and found the vehicle.

According to the prosecutor’s office, no one knows what caused the deaths.

More information about the circumstances surrounding the deaths was not released by investigators.

Anyone with information should call Piscataway police Detective Joe Naccarato at 732-562-1100 or the prosecutor’s office Detective Paul Kelley at 732-745-3330.

Jeff Goldman, a staff writer, contributed to this report.

You can help us with our journalism by making a donation.

Subscribing to NJcom is quick and easy.

Noah Cohen’s email address is [email protected]

Following a car crash into a river, two Harrisburg officers fired rifles to end the standoff.

In a foiled murder-for-hire plot, a ‘wannabe murderer’ receives a state prison sentence.