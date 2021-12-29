Officials have issued tsunami warnings following the detection of a magnitude 5.0 earthquake northwest of Attu Station.

The tremor was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers near the Aleutian Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The earthquake struck near the Russian regions of Koryakia and Kamchatka Peninsula.

According to Earthquake Track, a magnitude 4.4 tremor has also been reported.

On Tuesday, tremors measuring 4.8 and 5.6 were recorded within 150 miles of Attu Station.

Every year, many moderate to large earthquakes strike the Aleutian arc, making it a seismically active region.

There have been twelve earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 7.5 on the Richter Scale since 1900.

There is no word on whether a tsunami warning has been issued.

A tsunami was not expected following Tuesday’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake, according to US Geological Survey officials.

It happened only a few months after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska in October.

The quake struck at a depth of 44 miles, according to the USGS, 71 miles east of Chignik city.

They also reported four more aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 2.7 to 3.6, but said landslides were “little or no” risk.

According to the Express, more than 200 people have reported feeling the quake, with some claiming to have felt it from 400 miles away.

According to Reuters, there were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

In July, a massive 8.2 earthquake struck Alaska’s coast, causing tsunami fears.

The tremor occurred 495 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city.

According to geologists, it was the most powerful quake to strike the area since 1964.

