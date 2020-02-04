Officials hunt for 239 people who have flown to the UK from Wuhan during the coronavirus crisis

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today said he expects more coronavirus cases in the UK and that the peak of the outbreak is a long way off.

Officials are still trying to track down 239 people who flew into the UK from Wuhan, the city at the centre of China’s escalating crisis.

Almost 1,500 people flew from Wuhan to the UK between January 10 and January 24 before all flights in and out of the Chinese city were cancelled.

Most have been here for long enough to be out of an infection risk period and 200 have already left the UK but dozens are still being traced by Public Health England.

The SARS-like infection can lurk in patients for up to 14 days without producing any symptoms, meaning they can be contagious without being visibly sick.

Scientists say it is feasible that people who flew to the UK between January 21 and 24 could be infected but not know it.

It’s not known whether the UK’s two confirmed patients, who are both in hospital in Newcastle, made that flight during January – one of them is a student in York.

Speaking before a meeting with German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Tuesday, Mr Hancock said the UK is working with other countries to develop a vaccine.

He added: ‘We haven’t seen the peak of the coronavirus by a long stretch and we expect more cases in the UK.

‘We have a full plan in place to treat all those who have symptoms and test positively for coronavirus and we are working with international partners both to slow the spread and also to do the research that we need to do to find a vaccine.’

Mr Spahn said that no matter the future relationship between the UK and EU after Brexit, it was important that they co-operate.

He added: ‘The virus obviously knows no borders and is a threat to all our citizens.

‘What’s important for the international community is actually to join forces when it comes to research, when it comes to detecting the virus and combating it.

‘Fighting health security threats is a common interest.

‘Whatever might happen for the future between the EU and UK, I find it important that there is good co-operation.’

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Spahn said: ‘Although Brexit is obviously ongoing and the UK has left the EU, I find it very important to have ongoing intense co-operation between the UK and EU, especially on security issues.

‘Trade is always in focus, that is important too, but you can see by this health security issue, security issues play an important role for all of us and for that we need deeper co-operation.’

The meeting came the day after health ministers of the G7 group of nations – the US, Germany, Japan, UK, Canada, France and Italy – held a conference call about the coronavirus outbreak.

British officials are trying to trace 239 people who flew from the Chinese city of Wuhan to the UK before travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus came into force.

Efforts to track down and assess the travellers, who left Wuhan after the virus emerged, began last week as the crisis intensified, leading British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to suspend UK-China flights.

Of the 1,466 passengers who arrived on direct flights, 162 have already left the UK. Some 53 members of crew have also left – 95 arrived between January 10 and 24.

A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have been evacuated to Britain from Wuhan on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday.

The evacuees are now undergoing 14 days in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

The British Embassy in Beijing announced on Monday that the last flights from China to the UK for British nationals were set to leave this week.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 427, with the total number of cases now standing at almost 21,000.

The Department of Health said on Monday that 326 UK tests for coronavirus have been concluded, of which 324 were negative.

Two people, a University of York student and one of their relatives, continue to be treated for coronavirus in the specialist infectious diseases unit at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Another British university was today hit by a coronavirus scare as a student returning from China was ‘self-isolated’ amid fears they may have contracted the deadly illness.

The University of Southampton revealed the unnamed student felt ‘unwell’ after landing in the UK yesterday.

Fearing they had contracted the disease, the student went straight from the airport to their flat in the Hampshire city and called an ambulance which took them to Southampton General Hospital.

The student, who lives in Mayflower Halls in the city centre, was kept in overnight. They were discharged this morning but only after being told they would have to ‘self-isolate’ until further notice.

Their flatmates in the halls, which is home to 1,100 students, have been told they will also need to isolate themselves for up to 14 days.

The Russell Group university today said it had carried out a ‘deep clean’ on the communal areas of the building including the lift to stop the spread of any potential outbreak.

The university would not confirm the affected student’s gender, age, or where they had flown from in China.

The UK Foreign Office yesterday issued its final call for British citizens wanting to escape from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Officials said there would be more flights home later this week – arranged by other countries – and that these could be people’s last chance to leave.

Anyone in the Hubei province who wants to come home to the UK should get in touch with the Foreign Office to try and make arrangements, a spokesman said.

One man, who had missed the first flight back to the UK, became ill on the second, on Sunday, and was taken to hospital. But he claims to have since recovered.