Officials in Afghanistan say the country’s health system is in desperate need of assistance due to aid cuts.

Officials say the health-care system is in crisis, with unpaid workers, treatment delays, and COVID-19’s fight being axed due to a lack of funding.

KABUL is the capital of Afghanistan.

According to officials on Monday, healthcare providers in Afghanistan, particularly COVID-19 hospitals, are struggling to continue serving patients due to a lack of critical materials and facilities such as heating, fuel, power, food, vaccines, medication, and medical equipment.

After the Taliban took over the government earlier this year, the majority of the 37 COVID-19 hospitals across the country were shut down due to budget shortfalls, according to Health Ministry spokesman Javid Khazhir in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

Khazhir said the Taliban government was in contact with local and international aid organizations amid the risk of a humanitarian disaster if the new coronavirus strain spreads across the country before hospitals can be reactivated, despite the fact that the omicron variant had not yet been detected in the country.

The World Bank, according to the spokesman, funds COVID-19 hospitals in the country directly and has committed to continuing to do so until 2024.

However, as of November, the organization had ceased to provide assistance, indicating that more difficulties were to come.

Hospitals have been particularly hard hit as international funds that once covered their costs dried up after Afghan reserves in the United States were frozen in response to the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

International organizations, particularly the United Nations, have warned that the move will exacerbate an impending humanitarian disaster, worsening the poverty of millions of Afghans as winter approaches.

Hospital power outages have become commonplace, despite the fact that their buildings remain unheated due to a fuel shortage that has prevented them from turning on their generators.

Due to the shortage, ambulances have been unable to operate, hospital staff have not been paid in months, and medical equipment and drugs are in short supply.

In addition, following the Taliban’s takeover, some doctors fled the country.

Donations of vaccines

According to Khazhir, China has already provided 800,000 vaccines, with another 200,000 vaccines on the way from Beijing, bringing the total number of vaccines to 3 million.

He went on to say that Australia had also agreed to provide 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, despite the fact that Afghanistan was not currently experiencing a vaccine shortage.

At the Afghan-Japanese COVID-19, Sirinaga Nasiri leads the emergency unit.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.