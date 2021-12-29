Officials in North Carolina say a police officer’s father accidentally shoots his 15-year-old son in the head.

According to state officials in North Carolina, a police officer’s father accidentally shoots his 15-year-old son in the head.

The News and Observer (TNS)’s Simone Jasper

Officials say a police officer shot his 15-year-old son in the head by accident in Eastern North Carolina.

After the shooting on Monday, Dec. 1, the teen was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, 27 people were arrested.

The shooter was identified as a police officer with the city of Jacksonville, about 120 miles southeast of Raleigh, according to a news release.

The Jacksonville Police Department issued a press release on Dec.

29 did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News about the shooting, but shared the following statement with media outlets:

“We ask that our community members keep our employee and their family in their thoughts and prayers at this time,” the statement said, according to WITN. “The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident, and the Jacksonville Police Department is fully cooperating with their investigation.”

Around 4:30 p.m.

In the month of December,

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Haw Branch Road after a handgun shooting was reported.

Officials said the boy was taken to a trauma center on the nearby Camp Lejeune military base before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

“The victim is the shooter’s son, and the investigation is ongoing,” the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 1. “All preliminary indications are that the incident was an accidental shooting.”

number 28

Deputies didn’t say what led to the reported shooting in their news release, but they did say “additional information will be released as it becomes available.” The Fifth Prosecutorial District said it was in contact with the sheriff’s office and Jacksonville police after the incident.

In a Facebook post, district attorney Ernie Lee said, “This is a tragic event, and this matter remains under investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The investigation’s reports, statements, and other evidence will be provided to this office, which will determine what, if any, actions will be taken.”

The 14-year-old boy who was shot by LA cops ‘died in my arms,’ according to his mother.

A family has started a fundraiser to pay for the funeral of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in Harrisburg.