Officials in Pennsylvania are urging residents to’stay in and stay warm’ as a winter storm approaches.

Officials in Pennsylvania are urging residents to’stay in and stay warm’ as they prepare for a winter storm.

Many Pennsylvania agencies are working to prepare for a storm that could dump more than a foot of snow in some areas.

According to current National Weather Service forecasts, central Pennsylvania will be split between severe snowfall and much less as you travel east.

Snowfall predictions for cities like Bradford and Warren range from 12 to 18 inches, but forecasts for the rest of the country are mixed.

8-12 inches of snow is expected from Coudersport to Somerset, with 4-6 inches from LaPorte to Bedford.

3-4 inches of snow is expected from Harrisburg to Chambersburg, with only an inch or two expected in the Lancaster area.

The storm, according to PEMA Deputy Director Jeff Thomas, is “complex,” with far-reaching consequences from one end of the state to the other.

Please consider changing your plans if you do not need to travel during the high-impact times, according to Thomas.

When the snow is the heaviest, falling 2 inches per hour, these high impact times occur.

If you must travel, he advises checking road conditions, ensuring you have a full tank of gas, and stocking your vehicle with items that will keep you safe and warm if you become stuck.

Blankets, extra clothing, snacks, and other items may be included.

Thomas also advised against heating homes with ovens or gas grills.

Even if the power goes out, he says, these are unsafe ways to heat a home and increase the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula of PennDOT said that speed and vehicle restrictions are expected in the worst-affected areas.

She acknowledged that some people, such as first responders and vehicles transporting goods to different parts of the state and country, will need to be on the road.

Despite the lower snowfall totals in the eastern part of the state, Batula warned that it will still be cold, with the possibility of icy roads.

When driving around plows, slow down and give them as much room as possible to do their jobs clearing roads.

However, she emphasized that if you can…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.