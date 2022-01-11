Officials in Philadelphia confirm that a Christmas tree in their city caught fire, killing 12 people.

PHILADELPHIA — Investigators confirmed Tuesday that a Christmas tree fire caused the fire that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome duplex, but stopped short of saying a 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter was to blame.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel hesitated to assign blame, but stated that the boy was the only person on the floor.

According to a search warrant issued last week, the boy told several people he was playing with the lighter when the tree caught fire.

“Investigators believe the lighter ignited the tree,” Thiel said in a statement announcing preliminary findings.

“All we have are the words of that traumatized 5-year-old child to help us understand how the lighter and the tree came together with tragic results.”

Thiel claimed that none of the six smoke alarms in the two-story unit were working, and that the majority had been removed from the ceiling since a city housing authority inspection last year.

He said one alarm in a shared basement worked.

All of the victims died on the third floor.

According to the commissioner, one person was found alive but died at the scene.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority, the city’s public housing agency and the state’s largest landlord, owned the three-story brick duplex.

Officials from the Department of Housing and Urban Development said last week that the building, which had a separate lower unit, had 13 tamper-resistant, 10-year detectors, all of which were operational at the time of the most recent inspection in May 2021.

According to family members, the fire killed three sisters — Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas, and Quinsha White — and nine of their children.

The blaze was Philadelphia’s deadliest in more than a century.

At one point or another, up to 18 people lived or stayed in the unit.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, a non-profit safety organization, Christmas tree fires are much more likely to be fatal than other types of house fires.

Christmas trees are responsible for about 160 fires each year, resulting in two deaths and (dollar)10 million in property damage, according to the group.

The blaze that erupted on Wednesday was the deadliest in recent memory…

