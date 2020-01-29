Officials recover three bodies from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site

Los Angeles officials have reportedly recovered three bodies from the helicopter crash site where Kobe Bryant died

The bodies of three victims from the helicopter crash which tragically killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter have reportedly been recovered.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people who died in the crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

TMZ are now reporting that three bodies have been recovered from the scene but officials are yet to identify them.

Alongside Bryant and Gianna on the helicopter were John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Officials are said to have continued the recovery work well into the night on Sunday before it had to be suspended due to safety concerns.

Bryant is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, having spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was an 18-time All-Star and was named in the All-NBA Team on 15 occasions.

Bryant was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2005 and racked up 1,346 regular season career appearances between 1996 and 2016.

The sporting world has paid tribute to Bryant, with Dennis Rodman writing: “Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family.”

Terence Crawford added: “RIP @kobebryant. One of the greatest of all time. So sad. Thoughts with your family.”

England international and Manchester City winger Raheem Stering posted on social media: “Rest easy Legend.”

“Oh no. How awful. One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. Utterly tragic,” posted Gary Lineker.

Former British heavyweight superstar Lennox Lewis simply tweeted “Heartbroken”.