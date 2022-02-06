Officials say 9 people have been injured in a fire in a Bronx apartment.

Officials say a fire ripped through a Bronx apartment, injuring nine people.

FDNY officials and witnesses said a raging fire ripped through a Bronx apartment building Saturday morning, injuring nine people who were rushed to the hospital, including a pregnant woman, and forcing at least one person to jump from a window.

After someone in the apartment where the fire started left the door open, the fire quickly spread throughout the Grand Ave. building near W 184th St. in University Heights — the same scenario that resulted in 17 deaths during a devastating Bronx fire in January.

Around 6:15 a.m., a fire broke out in a third-floor apartment of the six-story building.

Firefighters arrived in a matter of minutes, tenants said, and knocked down doors to get people out.

“I awoke to black smoke filling the entire apartment, and then the firemen came and broke down the door,” fourth-floor tenant Albert Rodriguez told the Daily News.

“I knew something was wrong when I saw smoke coming through the door.

I went to get dressed right away because it was cold outside, and that’s when the firemen arrived.”

“He grabbed me and took me out right as I finished getting dressed,” he explained.

“We’ve had fires in the past, but nothing quite like this.”

I expected something like that to happen after what happened in the Bronx last month with the people who died from smoke inhalation.

FDNY Deputy Chief David Simms said at the scene that the blaze quickly spread to the fourth and fifth floors.

“Fire can spread up voids and pipe chases to the floors above and into the cockloft in these types of buildings,” the chief said.

According to Simms, the fire spread because those who lived in the unit where the fire started fled without closing the door.

“At this fire, the door was left open, and our units were able to overcome that,” Simms said, adding that a nearby fire hydrant had frozen due to the freezing temperatures.

From a fourth-floor apartment, firefighters rescued a pregnant woman and two children.

Witnesses who called 911 reported that another tenant escaped the flames by jumping out a window before firefighters arrived.

From a fourth-floor apartment, firefighters rescued a pregnant woman and two children.

