Officials say a prisoner at Camp Hill died in his cell.

According to police, a man from Luzerne County died in his cell at the state correctional institution in Camp Hill over the weekend.

Ulysses Edward Denman, 24, was discovered unresponsive in his cell on Saturday during one of SCI Camp Hill’s count times, according to Laurel Harry, the prison’s superintendent.

Until facility medical personnel arrived, prison staff provided life-saving measures, followed by Lower Allen EMS.

Denman died at 6:05 p.m., according to Harry.

Denman had been held at SCI Camp Hill since August 17, 2020, serving a 15-30 year sentence for third-degree murder.

Denman, according to the Citizens’ Voice, shot his father in his sleep and pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to avoid the prison sentence.

Denman was “acutely psychotic” and was likely developing schizophrenia, according to a doctor.

Denman’s condition when he was found was not disclosed by prison officials.

The investigation has been handed over to Pennsylvania State Police, and the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

