Officials say one officer was killed and another was seriously injured in the shooting in New York City.

Officials say one officer was killed and another was seriously injured in the NYC shooting.

The Associated Press’ MICHAEL R SISAK contributed to this report.

According to a law enforcement official, a New York Police Department officer was killed and another was seriously injured Friday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

According to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, a suspect was also killed in the Harlem shooting.

A call was received shortly after 5 p.m. from a mother who needed assistance with her son, according to the official.

Three officers were dispatched to the 135th Street apartment on the ground floor.

They spoke with the mother in the front room, then two officers went to a back room where the son was, where shots were fired, according to the official.

According to the official, the officer who died was 22 years old and had been on the job since November 2020, while the injured officer, 27, had been on the job for four years.

An officer yelling for help and another officer informing the dispatcher that two officers had been shot were captured on police dispatch audio.

One officer requests that “three buses” or ambulances be dispatched to the scene, a six-story apartment building, and that traffic be blocked on the route to nearby Harlem Hospital.

The structure is located on a block between two historic Harlem thoroughfares: Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Boulevard is a street that runs parallel to the highway

Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop, was at the hospital where the officers were taken following the shooting, which was the third time in four days that officers had been shot on the job.

At the top of some stairs inside the hospital entrance, a line of officers stood shoulder to shoulder.

During a struggle with a teen who also shot himself in the Bronx on Tuesday night, an officer was shot in the leg.

On Staten Island on Thursday, a narcotics officer was shot in the leg.

Brian Mulkeen, the most recent NYPD officer killed in the line of duty, was killed by friendly fire while battling an armed man in the Bronx in September 2019.

Mulkeen died seven months after Det.

Brian Simonsen was killed in a car accident…

Latest News from Infosurhoy