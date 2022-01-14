Officials say that a plan to toll the I-83South bridge will cause traffic congestion on local roads as drivers try to avoid paying the fee.

Residents and officials from the Camp Hill area gathered on Wednesday night to express their concerns and opposition to a plan to charge drivers a toll every time they cross the Interstate-83 bridge.

PennDOT announced the plan to convert the major commuter route into a toll bridge in order to raise the $600 million needed to repair the bridge, which was constructed in 1960 and last updated in 1982.

Rather than erecting toll booths, officials said the tolls would be collected electronically via license plate scanning or EZ Passes.

PennDOT has failed to consider the impacts of a toll bridge on the surrounding communities, officials said at a town hall meeting Wednesday at the Camp Hill municipal building.

Drivers attempting to avoid the toll, which is estimated to be (dollar)1 to (dollar)2 per trip, could divert nearly a quarter of the vehicles currently using the bridge onto local roads.

Many of those drivers would use the Camp Hill bypass as an alternative to crossing the Susquehanna River on the Harvey Taylor Bridge, which would cost them nothing.

Officials predicted that other drivers would seek out the Market Street Bridge.

Under both scenarios, traffic and trucks could be flooded onto Camp Hill, Lemoyne, and Wormleysburg roads, which are already congested due to current traffic conditions.

“If this bridge is tolled, it will expand like a spider web, and problems will occur,” said Vincent DiFilippo, a Cumberland County Commissioner.

“They might not happen all at once, but they will.”

DiFilippo said he doesn’t understand why PennDOT is pushing for tolling in an area where local residents make up the majority of traffic.

“In my opinion, the revenue or benefits from tolling this bridge would…

“I’m not sure,” DiFilppo said.

“The consequences that will occur will overshadow it.”

At the meeting, elected officials from Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Hampden Twp., Lemoyne, Lower Allen Twp., New Cumberland, Mechanicsburg, and Wormleysburg joined state representatives Greg Rothman and Sheryl Delozier.

PennDOT is proposing to repair the I-83 South bridge as part of a larger effort to repair a total of…

