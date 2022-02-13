Officials say the Ambassador Bridge will reopen, bringing the ‘national economic crisis’ to a close.

WINDSOR, ONTARIO — Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced Sunday that the Ambassador Bridge will reopen, bringing Canada’s “national economic crisis” to an end.

“Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so,” Dilkens tweeted around 11 a.m.

Sunday is the day of rest.

The Windsor Police Service said that on Sunday, police at the demonstration site near the Ambassador Bridge engaged protesters for continued enforcement and made multiple arrests.

“All of the people who have been arrested have been charged with mischief.

Multiple vehicles were also seized within the demonstration area, according to police.

“In order to maintain a safe environment, there will be a continued police presence in the area.”

A continuous assessment of the situation is critical to ensuring a long-term solution in the effort to re-establish traffic flow.”

Demonstrators were cleared out of all areas near the bridge before noon, and chants of “freedom!” could be heard.

The Windsor Police Department announced early Sunday that it would be enforcing a court injunction against the Ambassador Bridge protests more aggressively.

“In the demonstration area, enforcement will continue, and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity.”

“The public is advised to stay away from the area,” Windsor police tweeted shortly before 9 a.m.

In Windsor, Canada, police have blocked all streets within sight of the Ambassador Bridge.

At about 10:15 a.m., demonstrators and the media were told to leave the Windsor strip mall on the Ambassador Bridge’s south side or face trespassing charges.

People were being asked to remove their vehicles from private property by business owners.

All streets in the vicinity of the bridge are closed to traffic, and media is restricted to a sidewalk next to a gas station.

There were about 40 demonstrators in attendance.

Some carried signs that read “No Vax Mandates” and “(explicit) Trudeau” and were wrapped in Canadian flags.

One of the supporters is retired Windsor firefighter Tom Lyons.

While Lyons supports vaccines, he also supports truckers who oppose mandates, according to him.

“I believe that 90% of truckers are vaccinated, but they are opposed to mandates and digital tracking,” said Lyons, 70.

“Truckers are a strange bunch…

