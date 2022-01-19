Officials say the EU is aiming for a deal that ensures everyone gets a decent wage.

Officials say the EU is aiming for a deal that guarantees everyone a decent wage.

According to European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, the EU needs to undergo a major transformation in order to protect labor rights.

ANKARA

An official from the European Union said Tuesday that the bloc is hoping to reach an agreement soon on a framework for minimum wages in the bloc that will ensure everyone gets a decent wage and living conditions.

Nicolas Schmit, the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, said at the Davos Agenda, a World Economic Forum (WEF) annual event that is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Schmit, the minimum wage framework will be a paradigm shift in terms of protecting workers’ rights.

“I am confident that this will spread to other parts of the world where similar issues arise.”

“We have to find a new paradigm also for our labor markets,” he said, noting that the bloc is in a major transition period.

“It’s not about ensuring that everyone has a minimum income.

It’s all about providing new opportunities for people and investing in their abilities.”

“We need universal social protection,” Sharan Burrow, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), said. “We have called for a global social protection fund.”

She noted that restoring respect for human labor requires new policies and business actions, and that new policies and business actions are required to create social mobility, good jobs, and an equitable society for all.