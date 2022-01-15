Officials say the woman accused of murdering her nephew, 9, died of a drug overdose.

LOCK HAVEN–A drug overdose was the cause of death for a Clinton County woman accused of killing her 9-year-old nephew and leaving him in a bathtub, according to authorities.

Jamie Lynn Jackson, 36, died in November, according to autopsy and toxicological test results.

District Attorney David Strouse and Coroner Zach Hanna said Friday that 14 people died from an overdose of fluoxetine and bupropion.

Her death was ruled an accident, but state police are still investigating, they said.

Jackson had a medical emergency on November, according to Strouse.

14 at the Clinton County Correctional Facility before being transported to UPMC Lock Haven, where she died at 12:48 p.m.

Jackson was charged with homicide and related counts in November and was being held without bail pending his trial.

Anson Landon Mitchell Stover died on March 30, 2020.

If she is found guilty of first-degree murder, Strouse has stated that he will seek the death penalty, citing among his reasons the use of torture and the victim’s age.

Stover had injuries from head to toe, including burns from cigarettes, black eyes, and a cut on his penis, according to testimony given at Jackson’s preliminary hearing.

Stover weighed only 54 pounds, had brain damage, and purple-colored fingers, according to Lock Haven Detective Richard Simpson.

In interviews, Jackson stated that she found her nephew on Nov.

Simpson said she found him wrapped in tape in his room, cut it off, and bathed and dressed him.

He testified that no tape or tape residue was discovered during the autopsy.

The child was discovered in the tub in a fetal position, dressed in clean, dry clothes.

The back of the boy’s head had bruises, according to an officer.

Stover was the only boy among the apartment’s six children.

When their mother died three years prior, Jackson was granted temporary custody of him and his three sisters.

Jackson was in charge of the other two girls.

