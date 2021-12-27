Officials say three people have died and dozens have been injured in Bangladesh’s post-election violence.

Officials say three people have died as a result of post-election violence in Bangladesh.

On Sunday, the country held the fourth phase of nationwide local government elections.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

An official said on Monday that post-election violence in Bangladesh has killed at least three people and injured nearly 50 others.

On Sunday, the 170 million-strong South Asian delta nation held the fourth phase of its nationwide local elections.

“In many areas, supporters of the ruling Awami League party’s backed candidates and opposition candidates engaged in serious clashes, and we fled the voting centers seeing the chaos,” Md.

According to Anadolu Agency, Khaled Mosharraf, a voter from the southern Patuakhali district,

“We have received reports of three deaths from three different districts,” an election commission official said on condition of anonymity to Anadolu Agency.

According to police sources, over 100 people have been detained across the country on suspicion of being involved in election violence.

According to local media reports, since the first phase of elections on June 21, 70 people have been killed and hundreds more have been injured in pre- and post-election violence.

Election Commissioner Begum Kabita Khanam told Anadolu Agency that they would investigate all reported incidents of violence and take legal action if necessary.

According to Badiul Alam Majumdar, an economist and political analyst, the country’s election authorities failed to ensure a peaceful environment during the elections.

“The situation would have been better today if authorities had taken action against the violators from the start,” he continued.