Officials say Turkiye will take new regional initiatives and speed up normalization in 2022.

According to a Turkish presidential spokesman, the country is developing a new mechanism to establish a common, positive agenda with the United States.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

With Turkiye recently warming ties with some states, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a senior Turkish official predicted that 2022 would bring new regional initiatives and expedited normalization efforts.

In an interview with the Turkiye-based magazine Kriter, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin discussed the country’s relations with the United States, saying that the two countries were currently working on a new mechanism to establish a common and positive agenda.

According to Kalin, factors such as the country’s geography, historical background, and strategic priorities, as well as regional threats, made it necessary for Turkiye to have dynamic and multi-dimensional global relations.

“We have important engagements outside of the Western world as a strong NATO ally,” Kalin explained.

Turkiye has boosted trade ties with European countries while also deepening ties with the African continent, he said, while continuing to pursue EU membership.

“Our strong ties with the Central Asian Turkic republics do not prevent us from establishing good relations with Russia,” the Turkish official added.

Turkiye’s environs

Kalin said that issues and crises in Turkiye’s region “seem to persist,” but that Ankara’s potential and ability to intervene as a mediator in such crises with soft and hard power was gradually increasing.

Regarding the Syrian crisis, Kalin praised his country’s efforts to combat terrorism and prevent a new refugee influx while securing its border.

“On Syria, we have serious differences of opinion with countries like the United States, Russia, and Iran.

Through Syria, each party is attempting to impose its geopolitical agenda on the region and global politics.

Meanwhile, Turkiye maintains that global cooperation is required through both the Geneva and Astana platforms,” he added.

Since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime repressed pro-democracy protesters, Syria has been ravaged by civil war.

According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than ten million have been displaced.

“It is unthinkable for us to remain ignorant of regional issues,” he said, noting that Turkiye must consider peace, security, stability, and prosperity from a broad perspective.

