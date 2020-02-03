Officials were warned in DECEMBER against freeing terrorist Sudesh Amman early

A think tank warned in December that terrorist Sudesh Amman was up for early release, before he was eventually freed last week and launched a bloody knife rampage in Streatham on Sunday.

Police officers were pictured last night combing through the bail hostel where Amman is believed to have lived following his automatic early release from prison.

Amman, 20, was shot dead by officers on Streatham High Road in south London – a mile from the bail hostel – on Sunday afternoon after he went on a horrific rampage, stabbing two people.

The extremist had been jailed for three years and four months in December 2018, when he pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing terrorist documents including bomb making manuals and knife fighting guides.

But he was released automatically a few days ago, despite fears he still held extremist views, paving the way for him to launch his attack on Sunday.

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are carrying out fast-time enquiries into the circumstances of the attack in Streatham High Road.

Search warrants are being carried out at two residential addresses in the south London and Bishop’s Stortford areas respectively. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue at pace.

The Henry Jackson Society has now revealed that it identified Amman in December as an extremist close to automatic early release, warning he was still too dangerous to be freed.

The think tank included Amman as part of a ‘new wave of released terrorists’ in the wake of the London Bridge attack where Usman Khan murdered two people.

A Whitehall source claimed he was released despite concerns because the law didn’t give them the power to keep him in jail.

Residents at the bail hostel where he was believed to have been staying claim he had previously tried to take his life and had been asking for medication.

Speaking after Amman was named as the attacker shot dead by police in Streatham today, Henry Jackson Society fellow Dr Paul Stott said: ‘We need an immediate moratorium on the release of terrorist prisoners, whilst the government reviews each individual case.’

On Sunday, while being under active police surveillance and ‘very stringent licencing conditions’, he launched a horrific knife rampage in Streatham, south London, leaving one man in a life-threatening condition, though he later recovered.

Wearing a fake suicide vest, Amman stole a 10-inch, £3.99 blade from a convenience store and stabbed the man, in his 40s, in the stomach before knifing a female cyclist, in her 50s, in the back as he ran down the street.

Armed police were on the scene within minutes, having been following him because they suspected he was going to launch a terrorist attack imminently. After he failed to stop, Amman was shot dead outside a Boots chemist.

In the rush to get there, one police car crashed into a driveway on a residential street a mile away.

Officers are thought to have called for back-up in a panic after seeing Amman steal the knife before launching his attack, reportedly yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’.

Another woman received minor injuries in the attack, believed to have been caused by flying glass following a police gunshot.

ISIS fanatic Amman was jailed for more than three years in December 2018.

The then-18-year-old fantasised about carrying out a terror attack with a blade or with acid while riding a moped and also shared Al Qaeda propaganda on a WhatsApp group used by his family.

When he was sentenced, he couldn’t stop laughing, grinning and waving to his mother and brother in the public gallery with no sign of remorse.

Police found notebooks belonging to the North West London College student when he was arrested, where he jotted down how to make explosives and wrote about how he wanted to be a martyr.

Amman asked his girlfriend to kill her parents because they were ‘kuffar’, showed her beheading videos and also shared how he was planning a terrorist attack in Queensbury, northwest London, during Skype chats.

His stash of manuals on bomb making, knife fighting and close combat included the titles Bloody Brazilian Knife Fighting and How to Make A Bomb In Your Kitchen.

Amman posted a link to a pdf copy of the ‘Inspire’ magazine focusing on the idea of the ‘Lone Jihad’ in a family WhatsApp group in January this year, exposing children as young as 11 to extremist material.

The document contained an article about ‘the successful pressure cooker bomb’ and provided detailed instructions on how to maximise casualties through the use of IEDs.

After he was jailed, Alexis Boon, head of the Met Police counter-terrorism command, said: ‘His fascination with dying in the name of terrorism was clear in a notepad we recovered from his home.’

At the time of his trial, prosecutor Kelly Brocklehurst said: ‘The defendant had discussed with his family, friends and girlfriend his strong and often extreme views on jihad, the kuffar, and his desire to carry out a terrorist attack.

‘Much of his fascination with conducting an attack was focused on using a knife but reference was also made to committing acid attacks on mopeds.

‘The Crown contends that the defendant’s interest in Islamic extremism and Daesh in particular is more than a mere immature fascination with the taboo and with graphic violence.

‘He is clearly someone with sincerely held and concerning ideological beliefs which motivate him to collect and disseminate such material.

‘For example, he is seen telling his girlfriend in online chat how he has declared a pledge to Islamic State and wishes to purge society and carry out acid attacks.

‘Elsewhere he is seen telling her he prefers the idea of a knife attack over use of bombs.’

After being jailed for his offences, he was automatically released just a few days ago, after serving half of his sentence, despite authorities being concerned that he still held extremist views.

A Whitehall source said this evening: ‘He was under surveillance, that is what allowed police to do their job so quickly.

‘It could have been much worse than it was.

‘There had been concerns when he was in prison but there were no powers for any authority to keep him behind bars.

‘There was nothing that could be done to keep him behind bars under existing laws, hence why he was under surveillance and strict licencing conditions.

‘He had served half of his sentence, which was more than three years, so had to be released despite concerns over his conduct.

‘The public will look at this case and say why was this individual not kept behind bars and the Prime Minister shares that view.

‘This shines a light on something that clearly needs addressing.’

The source added that the ‘very stringent’ licencing conditions included a curfew.

Boris Johnson has said he will announce plans on Monday for ‘fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences’ following the terror-related incident in south London.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: ‘My thoughts are with the injured victims and their loved ones following today’s horrific attack in Streatham.

‘I want to pay tribute to the speed and bravery of the police who responded and confronted the attacker – preventing further injuries and violence – and all of the emergency services who came to the aid of others.

‘An investigation is taking place at pace to establish the full facts of what happened, and the Government will provide all necessary support to the police and security services as this work goes on.

‘Following the awful events at Fishmonger’s Hall in December, we have moved quickly to introduce a package of measures to strengthen every element of our response to terrorism – including longer prison sentences and more money for the police.

‘Tomorrow, we will announce further plans for fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences.’

When he was jailed for 13 terror offences, Sudesh Amman couldn’t stop laughing.

The teenage extremist with a fascination for knives refused to stand for the judge at the Old Bailey and spent his sentencing hearing in December 2018 smiling and waving to his mother and brother in the public gallery.

Wearing a black prayer cap and long black tunic, Amman smirked when he was told that he was facing a sentence of just three years and four months.

The then 18-year-old Islamic State fanatic kept a notebook in which he wrote that his ‘goals in life’ were: ‘Die as a shuhada’, which means martyr, and ‘go to jannah’, which translates as paradise.

The Old Bailey heard the maths and science student at North West London College told his girlfriend to kill her parents and tried to radicalise his younger brothers.

He also sent Isis recruitment material and shared an Al Qaeda magazine to a family WhatsApp group that included his three younger brothers aged between 11 and 15, telling one of them he wanted to ‘blow myself up’.

Amman was said to obsessed with knives and had bought a combat knife and airgun in readiness for a terror attack. He had downloaded a number of manuals showing how to kill people, including one called Bloody Brazilian Knife-Fighting Techniques.

The 79-page manual included instructions on inflicting damage to the body with knives and how to target the vital organs in order to inflict ‘quick loss of consciousness and death’.

Another manual called Close Combat was a 113-page US Marine Corps training manual which included instructions and photographs on how to use a combat knife to target the neck, groin and heart.

Chillingly, he asked if he could have a knife delivered to his girlfriend’s address and told her he considered Islamic State to be the best thing to happen to Islam.

He sent her beheading videos, advising her: ‘If you can’t make a bomb because family, friends or spies are watching or suspecting you, take a knife, molotov, sound bombs or a car at night and attack the tourists (crusaders), police and soldiers of taghut (enemies of Islam), or western embassies in every country you are in this planet.’

He told the girl he was thinking of conducting a terrorist attack in Queensbury, near his home in north-west London, and had conducted reconnaissance.

Kelly Brocklehurst, prosecuting, said: ‘Much of his fascination with conducting an attack was focused on using a knife but reference was also made to committing acid attacks on mopeds.’

Amman was arrested by armed police in a street in Harrow after posting an image to an encrypted forum of a knife along with two firearms on an Isis flag and the Arabic words: ‘Armed and ready, April 3.’ The date was said to be a reference to a letter posted to mosques by a Right-wing activist declaring the date ‘Punish a Muslim Day’.

When police searched the home where Amman lived with his mother and five younger brothers they found an airgun, a combat knife and a notebook with bomb-making instructions. Police then looked at Amman’s computer and realised he had been discussing extreme views on jihad.

Photographs posted to his family WhatsApp group showed his brothers in their bedroom posing with an Isis flag and BB guns. In a discussion about school with his 15-year-old brother, Amman said he would ‘rather blow myself up’ and wanted to ‘know how to make bombs’.

He expressed the belief that Yazidi women – a group Isis committed genocide against in Iraq – are slaves and therefore the Koran ‘makes it permissible to rape them’.

Amman later admitted possessing documents containing terrorist information and seven of disseminating terrorist publications.

Commander Alexis Boon, head of Scotland Yard’s Counter Terrorism Command, said Amman had a ‘fierce interest in violence and martyrdom’.

A former neighbour, Savita Khimani, 51, said Amman’s mother still believed he was wrongly accused even after he was convicted.

Mrs Khimani, whose son Jignesh went to school with the jihadi, said: ‘He was a normal boy at school. There were no red flags at all. Sudesh had no social media whatsoever.’

Boris Johnson has promised to put an end to soft sentencing and the early release of convicted terrorists – but I fear yesterday’s bloody events on the streets of south London show the hollowness of politicians’ words over the decades.

At first glance, this looks alarmingly like a repeat of the London Bridge attack last year.

Then, the perpetrator, Usman Khan, 28, had been released halfway through a 16-year sentence. Mr Johnson insisted lessons had been learned, and would be acted upon.

However, the record of recent years speaks differently. Politicians promise to take the fight to the judiciary, but they tend to retire hurt in the face of a confected clamour about human rights.

As many as 40 of the 264 fanatics convicted of Islamist-inspired terrorism between 1998 and 2015 had their sentences reduced on appeal.

At least seven have been jailed again since their release or had to return to prison for breaking licence conditions, including some caught spreading hate online or trying to travel to join Islamic State.

After his release, Khan went on to kill two Cambridge graduates last year.

Then, the perpetrator, Usman Khan, 28, (pictured) had been released halfway through a 16-year sentence.

Yesterday’s attacker seems also to have been a convicted terrorist who had been released, and was under close surveillance from the plain-clothes armed police who shot him when he launched his deranged assault.

A S a retired senior police officer involved in containing terrorist and other threats during a 40-year career, I want to tell you of the intense frustrations that will be felt today across British policing. They will feel utterly let down by the judicial system.

When I was a constable, I could arrest and process a suspect in an hour, maximum. Today, it takes a day or more.

The police are mired in bureaucracy, while the judicial system has become an institutional cloud-cuckoo land.

As a society, we have to decide how to deal with terrorist suspects. It takes around 32 police officers to maintain around-the-clock surveillance of a single terror suspect.

It is insane to attempt to maintain this level of supervision of the thousands of individuals known to be of interest to the security services and counter-terrorism police. It seems as though the Streatham perpetrator was being watched by armed police, yet still he managed to stab shoppers.

I am proud and relieved that we are not a totalitarian society, but at what cost do these liberties come?

If we are to release convicted terrorists from jail early, then we would have to recruit thousands and thousands more police to oversee them, which of course will never happen because there is not enough money and we would find that level of intrusion unacceptable in a free society.

There is a wider problem of maintaining the morale of the officers charged with keeping the public safe from fanatics.

Bluntly, how would you feel if you were told to keep track of known terrorists who have been released from prison to satisfy the politically correct assumptions of our justice system?

I remember a few years ago arriving at work when my junior officers seemed dispirited. I asked them what was wrong.

They explained that the night before they had arrested a robbery suspect. He was 14, a refugee from Somalia, and entirely unconcerned by the consequences of his crime. He said he had grown up with an AK-47 in his hand and was not remotely scared of anything the Metropolitan Police could throw at him.

I worry about this point more than any other. The police of course have to respect the law and the courts, and accommodate individuals from other countries and cultures.

But the police and security services are fighting this domestic and global terrorism threat with one hand behind their backs. Or to put it another way, they are going on to the pitch in their cricket whites while the opposition is firing automatic rifles around their ears. There is another factor here. When I retired from the Metropolitan Police a few years ago, I told the Commissioner that what I feared most in my retirement was the prospect of murderous attacks from lone-wolf terrorists.

With their fake suicide vests, terrorists like the one yesterday in Streatham (pictured) – and Usman Khan on London Bridge – seem to be asking to be shot dead, writes PHILIP FLOWER

Yesterday’s attack seems likely to have been at root what we in law enforcement tend to refer to as ‘suicide by cop’. With their fake suicide vests, terrorists like the one yesterday in Streatham – and Usman Khan on London Bridge – seem to be asking to be shot dead.

This is a relatively new and difficult policing challenge. In my day, counter-terrorism tended to mean the threat from the IRA, plus some relatively minor aggravation from animal rights extremists.

But those people wanted to fight for their causes, not necessarily die for them as a weird, self-sacrificial, futile gesture. The lone wolf is different. In counter-terrorism, intelligence is always the first line of defence. This could come from informants, colleagues, worried family members, and banks monitoring financial transactions.

The lone wolf generally eschews any of these social interactions, so is much harder to track down. Too often, he (and it’s almost always a male) will be a low-achiever whose mental health has been compromised by drug use.

He probably does not have a job, but is paid state benefits that enable him to sit alone at home, endlessly scouring poisonous material on the internet. He probably doesn’t have a girlfriend and may well be estranged from his family. He is fundamentally disconnected from society and any social group.

When I talk to former colleagues still serving in the police, they say they worry more about the scores of home-grown would-be mass-murderers sitting in their bedsits scouring the internet than any direct threat from IS forces in Syria or Iraq.

The challenge for us is how to engage with these people and take them out of the grip of their blind hatred. And to ensure that, if we have identified them and found them guilty, they are never released on the streets to maim and kill, as has tragically happened on too many occasions.