General view of a disused gas holder in central London. Around 1.5 million customers have seen their energy supplier go out of business this month after Avro Energy and Green Supplier Limited became the latest to announce their exit from the market due to a surge in wholesale gas prices. Picture date: Wednesday September 22, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Gas. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Ofgem intervenes to protect 11,700 customers after Zog Energy goes bankrupt.

Zog Energy is the latest supplier to go bankrupt, prompting Ofgem to intervene to protect 11,700 customers.

Zog Energy is the latest in a string of more than two dozen energy companies to go bankrupt as a result of rising gas prices.

Zog Energy has gone out of business, becoming the latest in a string of more than two dozen energy companies to go out of business in recent months as gas prices have risen dramatically.

With only 11,700 customers, the company is one of the smallest energy companies to go out of business.

Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 4 million additional households have experienced supplier failure.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has stated that Zog’s customers will be assigned a new supplier.

In the meantime, they can use their gas and electricity as usual, but they should take a meter reading.

This article is currently being updated.

