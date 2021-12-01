Zog Energy is the latest supplier to go bankrupt, prompting Ofgem to intervene to protect 11,700 customers.

Zog Energy is the latest in a string of more than two dozen energy companies to go bankrupt as a result of rising gas prices.

Zog Energy has gone out of business, becoming the latest in a string of more than two dozen energy companies to go out of business in recent months as gas prices have risen dramatically.

With only 11,700 customers, the company is one of the smallest energy companies to go out of business.

Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 4 million additional households have experienced supplier failure.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, has stated that Zog’s customers will be assigned a new supplier.

In the meantime, they can use their gas and electricity as usual, but they should take a meter reading.

This article is currently being updated.

Ofgem intervenes to protect 11,700 customers after Zog Energy goes bankrupt.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Zog Energy latest supplier to go bust as Ofgem steps in to protect 11,700 customers