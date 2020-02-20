Oh ire of Scotland: US huntress who invoked online OUTRAGE for posing with dead animals in UK avoids prosecution

An American trophy hunter who claims she received death threats after posing with her kills in Scotland will reportedly face no criminal charges, despite a torrent of online abuse and outrage.

TV presenter Larysa Switlyk, 34, was reported for firearms offenses and ‘wild goat trophy hunting’ on Islay in September 2018 after posting photos of her smiling with a dead goat, a stag and a ram.

While it is legal to hunt feral goats in Scotland, as they are classed as an invasive species, many took issue with the American’s brazen attitude towards Scottish wildlife and culture.

The provocative photos even prompted some to report her to the police for improper use of a firearm in accordance with Scottish law.

Amid the outcry, Scottish government minister Mike Russell called for goat hunting to be banned, while Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon vowed to review the law on goat hunting in Scotland.

Totally understandable why the images from Islay of dead animals being held up as trophies is so upsetting and offensive to people. @scotgov will review the current situation and consider whether changes to the law are required. https://t.co/SIQxcEYBzR — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 24, 2018

However, after reviewing the evidence, the Crown Prosecutor’s Office opted not to pursue a case against the trophy hunter.

“Following consideration of the facts and circumstances, and the available admissible evidence, the procurator fiscal instructed there should be no proceedings at this time,” a spokesperson said, adding that the Crown might consider reopening the investigation should further evidence be provided.

Switlyk was defiant in the face of the online scorn from the outset and has vowed to continue advocating for hunting rights around the world.

“Ever since hunting in Scotland, I’ve been through more time-wasting stupidity than I would wish on my worst enemy,” Switlyk said, adding that she believes hunters are “true conservationists” that protect “wildlife habitat” and support rural communities.

