Ohio Toddler Dead After Teen Babysitter Fires Multiple Shots While Twirling Gun

A teen from Columbus, Ohio, was charged Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of his toddler nephew.

The 14-year-old unidentified teen was babysitting his nephew, identified as two-year-old Romere Harris, and his one-year-old niece when the incident took place shortly before 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Investigation revealed the boy was twirling the gun when it discharged and struck Harris. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The niece was not injured in the incident.

The teen was taken into custody and appeared in court Thursday. During the hearing, the prosecutor said the teen “twirled” the gun and fired four shots, resulting in the toddler’s death. The teen was charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence after he admitted he shot the toddler while handling the weapon. The teen will remain in juvenile custody until the next court date.

Speaking to Fox-affiliated television station WTTE, public defender Colin Christensen said “by all accounts” the incident was an accident.

“We’re shocked and surprised by cases like this, but I don’t know why we’re surprised when our whole culture is about firearms, and we wonder why young people have access to them,” Christensen told the channel.

Investigation was ongoing and information regarding how the accused got hold of the firearm was not known.

In a similar incident in Georgia in May, a six-year-old girl accidentally shot her four-year-old sister in the face while playing. Police arrived at a home and rushed the girl to a hospital after finding her in a critical condition. Investigation revealed the “victim’s 6-year-old sibling located the weapon and was playing with it, causing it to discharge and strike the 4-year-old in the face,” police said.

In another incident earlier this year, a five-year-old accidentally shot and killed his elder brother. Officers responded to a home and found a 12-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the chest. The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Investigation revealed the younger sibling accidentally shot the 12-year-old while they were playing.