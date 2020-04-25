OIC calls for permanent cease-fire in Afghanistan

RIYADH

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urged all parties in Afghanistan on Friday to urgently declare a lasting cease-fire and end violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the OIC appealed to all leaders and parties in Afghanistan to work together to ensure peace and stability in the country through dialogue amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With both the US and the Taliban blaming each other for violating the terms of a landmark agreement inked on Feb. 29, the rejuvenated yet fragile Afghan peace process continues to face deadlock as differences persist over the proposed exchange of prisoners, the launch of intra-Afgan talks and a subsequent cease-fire.

Afghanistan’s Health Ministry confirmed a total of 1,143 cases so far, while the death toll stands at 40.

The coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

Over 2.78 million cases have now been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 195,000 and nearly 766,000 recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

