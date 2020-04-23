OIC discusses steps against COVID-19

ANKARA

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday held an extraordinary meeting to discuss measures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Called upon Turkey’s insistence, the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the foreign ministers’ level was held via video link.

“Our member countries are called upon to join forces, enhance their solidarity and cooperation, and to intensify coordination between them in combating #COVIDー19,” Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, the OIC secretary-general, said in a statement.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the meeting “evaluated joint steps to be taken for an effective fight against this pandemic. May Allah protect the Ummah from this plague.”

Underlining the importance of coordination and collective efforts, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said: “The OIC has committed to strengthen the coordination of national, regional and international efforts to draw up containment strategies and to enhance the capacity of health and medical personnel to stem the spread of COVID-19.”

Founded in 1969, the OIC is a 57-member bloc of Muslim countries. It is “the collective voice of the Muslim world” and works to “safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony.”

The virus that first appeared in China late last year has killed thousands, and infected millions of people in 185 countries.

Billions of people worldwide are under some form of containment to slow the spread of the virus.