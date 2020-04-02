Oil company Rosneft sells its assets in Venezuela to the Government of Russia | Economy

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, along with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, in Sochi in 2017. REUTERS

The Russian oil company Rosneft, controlled by the Kremlin, has announced this Saturday that it stops operating in Venezuela and sells all its assets. The company that Igor Sechin manages, one of the closest allies to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has sold his business in the Latin American country to a company 100% owned by the Russian government. The unexpected decision comes a few weeks after the United States included two subsidiaries of the Russian oil company on its financial blacklist, accusing it of selling Venezuelan crude (something that goes against US sanctions), in another attempt to pressure Nicolás Maduro, who has had in Rosneft and has in Russia one of its most valuable allies. Rosneft has stated that the decision to sell has been made to protect the “interests” of its shareholders.

“According to the results of the agreement, all Rosneft’s assets and commercial operations in Venezuela or related to Venezuela will be sold, closed or liquidated,” Rosneft reports in a statement in which it specified that the sale and cessation of the participation also includes the joint ventures of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria and others. The Russian oil company will receive a package of its own shares for an amount of 9.6%, once the transaction is completed, according to the statement published on its website.

The Russian government has confirmed the acquisition, but has avoided answering which company 100% owned by the Russian Executive has been the buyer. Rosneft has not clarified this either. Rosneft and the state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) have at least five oil projects in Venezuela underway with a total production of nine million tons per year (7% of the country’s total production), according to a report by the state agency of Russian news Tass. Neither party reported what would happen to these programs.

“We made a decision based on protecting the interests of our shareholders as an international public company,” Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told the state agency Tass. The oil company, which sells crude to European customers, hopes that after this the US will lift sanctions against its subsidiaries. “We really have a right to expect that American regulators will follow through on their public promises,” Leontyev has acknowledged.

With the cession of its business in Venezuela, Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer, hopes to shake off another round of US sanctions for its ties to Maduro. But the maneuver may involve only a small internal change of hands. A Russian state-owned subsidiary does not have to answer to its private investors as Rosneft should.

Rosneft’s main shareholders are state-owned Rosneftegaz (50% plus one share), British Petroleum (BP), with a 19.75% stake, and Qatari company QH Oil Investments (18.93%).

The sale also occurs very soon after the United States has offered a $ 15 million reward for Nicolás Maduro after accusing him of “narcoterrorism”, thus increasing pressure on the Chavista leader.

A few weeks ago, the United States Department of State decided to impose sanctions against Rosneft Trading, registered in Switzerland and a commercial subsidiary of the Russian state oil company Rosneft, and against its president, the Portuguese Didier Casimiro, for helping Venezuela to market its crude oil. . At that time, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remarked that the action was intended to “cut Maduro’s main life line” to evade the sanctions imposed by the United States on the Venezuelan oil sector. The sanction supposed the freezing of all the assets of Rosneft Trading SA and Casimiro in the US or under the control of a US financial institution, and soon after, applied the same measure to another of its subsidiaries, TNK Trading International SA, also registered in Switzerland.

Furthermore, the State Department warned that any company that does business with the sanctioned company could also be blacklisted. The United States and more than 60 other countries, including Spain, consider that the re-election of the Chavista leader in 2018 was not legitimate and in January of last year they recognized the opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president in charge.