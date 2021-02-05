Oil prices climb amid drop in U.S. inventory

NEW YORK, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles declined last week.

The West Texas Intermediate for March delivery added 93 cents to settle at 55.69 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for April delivery increased 1 dollar to close at 58.46 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 1.0 million barrels during the week ending Jan. 29, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

At 475.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories were about 4 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

“The market is clearly focusing now on economic hopes and tightening supply, with concerns about demand or a stronger U.S. dollar taking a back seat,” Eugen Weinberg, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said in a note on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, widely known as OPEC+, agreed in January to keep most oil production curbs in place from February to the end of March.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, pledged a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day beyond the required OPEC+ quotas in these two months. Enditem