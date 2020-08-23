Oil prices dip amid demand concerns

NEW YORK, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Oil prices declined on Friday as a slew of newly-released weak data rekindled concerns about crude demand outlook.

The West Texas Intermediate for October delivery lost 48 cents to settle at 42.34 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for October delivery dipped 55 cents to close at 44.35 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The moves came after data showed a slowdown in the pace of output growth in the euro zone, highlighting the inherent demand weakness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, a key gauge of economic health, dropped to 51.6 in August from the July reading of 54.9, London-based global information provider IHS Markit reported on Friday.

Crude prices were also under pressure as Houston-based oilfield services firm Baker Hughes reported a gain in the number of U.S. oil rigs.

The number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil increased by 11 to 183 this week, Baker Hughes reported Friday. Enditem