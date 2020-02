NEW YORK, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Oil prices declined on Thursday as investors continued to worry about possible sluggish crude demand.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for March delivery settled 1.19 U.S. dollars lower at 52.14 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for March delivery erased 1.52 dollars to close at 58.29 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.