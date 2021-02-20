Oil prices slide despite drop in U.S. inventory

NEW YORK, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Oil prices declined on Thursday, taking a breather following recent strong rallies.

The West Texas Intermediate for March delivery lost 62 cents to settle at 60.52 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for April delivery decreased 41 cents to close at 63.93 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The slide came even after data showed a hefty drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 7.3 million barrels during the week ending Feb. 12, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday. At 461.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories were at the five year average for this time of year.

Despite Thursday’s losses, oil has gained significantly in recent days due to supply disruptions in a key U.S. energy-producing state prompted by a cold freeze.

"The price is being lent buoyancy by the ongoing production outages in the U.S., which are likely to result in a temporary tightening of supply on the U.S. market," Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said in a note on Thursday.