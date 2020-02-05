Oklahoma governor orders ban on state travel to California

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday banned state-funded travel to California in response to a similar ban California placed on travel to the Sooner State.

The first-term Republican issued an executive order that prohibits all non-essential travel by state employees to California, with exceptions for business recruiting trips, college sports games and trips by schools to participate in programs.

Stitt said in a statement that he was taking the action in response to similar travel bans imposed by California. Oklahoma was added to California’s travel ban in 2018 after passing a law that allows adoption agencies to deny placement services to same-sex parents. The City of San Francisco last year extended that ban to states with restrictive abortion laws, including Oklahoma.

“Enough is enough,” Stitt said. “If California´s elected officials don´t want public employees traveling to Oklahoma, I am eager to return the gesture on behalf of Oklahoma´s pro-life stance.”