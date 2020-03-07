Oklahoma State hands Kansas State historic loss

Oklahoma State used an 18-3 run in the second half to turn a four-point deficit into an 11-point lead, as the Cowboys defeated Kansas State 69-63 Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla. Kansas State cut the lead to four points with 34 seconds left, but could get no closer.

The loss was the 21st of the season for Kansas State, the most all-time in the 118-year history of the program.

Oklahoma State (16-14, 6-11 Big 12) swept K-State this season, the first regular-season sweep of the Wildcats since 1993-94. The Cowboys won their fifth straight game at home.

Kansas State (9-21, 2-15) has now lost 10 straight games, its longest losing streak since 1999-2000. It was K-State’s 13th loss by single-digits this season, the eighth in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State was led by Cameron McGriff with 14 points. Thomas Dziagwa added 11. Isaiah Likekele had a balanced stat sheet with nine points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Kansas State was led by Cartier Diarra with 16 points and Mike McGuirl with 11. Leading scorer Xavier Sneed was held to 10 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

The teams combined for 83 points in the second half after just 49 in the first half.

Neither team could get much offense going in the first half, as Oklahoma State took a 26-23 lead to the locker room. The largest lead by Kansas State was five points, and the three-point halftime lead matched the largest of the half for the Cowboys.

Kansas State missed its last seven shots of the first half on the way to shooting 9-of-26 (34.6 percent) from the field. Oklahoma State was not a lot better, hitting 10-of-22 (45.5 percent). Nobody on either team recorded more than five points in the first half.

–Field Level Media