‘Old school goth’ philosophy professor says ONLY way to save the planet is to stop having children

A philosophy professor and ‘old school goth’ says the only way to save the planet is to stop having children.

Patricia MacCormack, of Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, believes giving birth is ‘the worst thing you can do’ to the carbon footprint due to global overpopulation.

Her new book, ‘The Ahuman Manifesto’, has rattled people around the world, with one Italian news outlet calling her ‘delusional’ and she claims she has received death threats.

Prof. MacCormack, from Australia, told Yahoo Lifestyle: ‘I simply propose people not reproduce, and it automatically translated into acts of violence.

‘So, somehow, I want to kill children, which is ridiculous. Somehow, I’m proposing eugenics or some kind of ethnic population control … and I think that what that shows is there is an anthropocentric – or a human – impulse to read acts of grace as, automatically, acts of violence.

‘And that says a lot more about the people not reading the book and just taking over the message.’

The academic and London DJ says she understands why her position is ‘triggering’ because it confronts people with an idea which contradicts their fundamental view of the world.

But she says her view is shaped by her care for children who she believes are living on an earth which is becoming rapidly inhospitable due to our carbon output.

Far from being negative, Prof. MacCormack describes her work as optimistic and hopeful.

Among other suggestions in her manifesto is ‘abolitionist veganism’ which is the idea that no sentient being should be treated as property.

She told Yahoo: ‘There are people living in the apocalypse right now – especially non-human animals, who have born into an apocalypse. They live to suffer and then they’re murdered.’

Prof. MacCormack has even taken aim at the climate protest group Extinction Rebellion for not going far enough.

‘Even Extinction Rebellion only focus on the effect this will have on human life when climate change is something that will affect every living being on the planet.’ She told Cambridgeshire Live.

As well as her ideas on climate, Prof. MacCormack is lauded by Anglia Ruskin for her expertise in feminism, queer theory, posthuman ethics, animal studies and horror films.

The university’s website says: ‘Currently she is working on a new impact case study on inclusivity in mental health and criminal justice especially in relation with issues of sexual difference and Trans rights.’