Older voters are turned off by sleaze and lockdown parties, and the Conservatives are losing the Red Wall.

The Conservatives are losing Red Wall as sleaze and lockdown parties alienate older voters.

According to new research from Survation and Professor Christopher Hanretty for 38 Degrees, Labour would be the largest party in a hung parliament if an election were held now.

A new poll suggests that if an election were held tomorrow, Boris Johnson would lose both his majority and his parliamentary seat as older voters abandon the Conservatives over sleaze and lockdown party allegations.

According to new research, Labour would be the largest party in a hung parliament, with 309 seats and a 41% vote share, while the Conservatives would lose 111 seats and end up with 255 seats and 35% of the vote.

This is due, at least in part, to the fact that recent scandals involving lobbying, second jobs, and Government parties allegedly breaking lockdown rules are most likely to worry older voters and rural constituencies.

38 Degrees and Survation worked with polling expert Christopher Hanretty of Royal Hollway University to conduct large-scale sample research and MRP analysis.

It comes after elections expert Sir John Curtice claimed that after a tumultuous few weeks, May has lost her ability to unite Leave voters.

In the meantime, a Sunday Times constituency-by-constituency poll predicted that Labour would retake the so-called Red Wall from the Conservatives and win a parliamentary majority.

Labour would make “massive gains” in the Red Wall and overturn many of the seats won by the Conservatives in 2019, according to a new Survation study.

It also discovered that older voters were the most likely to believe the government was not upholding the so-called Nolan principles on public standards, which could be contributing to Mr Johnson’s loss of support in those areas.

“In general, older voters are the most likely to say that the government isn’t following the Nolan principles,” Professor Hanretty continued.

“Given that older voters are (on average) much more likely to vote Conservative, this demonstrates the potential for sleaze accusations to sway votes by robbing the Conservatives of this important electoral bulwark.”

“Anger over sleaze is causing a collapse in support for the Conservatives, and will cost them their majority if things don’t change dramatically,” said Matthew McGregor, CEO of 38 Degrees.

“This poll sends a clear message to Boris Johnson:.

