Ole Gunnar Solskjaer angry at FA giving Man City extra 24 hours rest than Man Utd

Manchester United welcome rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having beaten Derby on Thursday

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not happy that Manchester City will go into Sunday’s derby with 24 hours more rest than the Red Devils.

The two Manchester rivals do battle at Old Trafford after a week of FA Cup action with both sides progressing to the quarter-finals.

City beat Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening with United seeing off Derby County 24 hours later.

And with the two Premier League giants meeting on Sunday, Solskjaer has hit out at the FA for the scheduling.

“It’s that help we get from the FA, that extra 24 hours that they’ve had,” Solskjaer said.

“I cannot believe – there’s a derby on Sunday and we’ve got to play on Thursday night. What’s the point in that?

“That doesn’t level the playing field. It was the same when we beat them last time, we played Wednesday and they played Tuesday, so we’ve got to be good at recovering now.

“I don’t think we can [complain about it]it’s one of those where you get told when you’re going to play. We’ve not got any help before this one.”

United beat City at the Etihad earlier this season with goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils utilised their pace on their rivals’ turf but Solskjaer has warned against team being more open this weekend.

He added: “When you’re at home, you have to open up against a team like Man City and they will exploit that if you’re not 100 per cent.

“Sometimes, being at home with your fans, you want to show them what you can do and you want to beat your opponent.

“Sometimes you open up too many spaces and that’s what we did for 10, 15 or 20 minutes, whatever we did after they scored a worldie [Bernardo Silva’s opening goal in Carabao Cup semi-final].

“Before then, it wasn’t a problem before Bernardo scored in the top corner.

“So that wasn’t an issue until our heads went for a little while, so we’ve got to control our emotions more.

“And we have learned so that’s an experience that we’ll bring into this game, definitely.”