Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have dig at Paul Pogba with Marcus Rashford comments

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have criticised Paul Pogba after comparing his injury rehab to Marcus Rashford’s

Paul Pogba appears to have drawn the ire of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the Frenchman’s desire to return to action was compared with Marcus Rashford’s.

Pogba suffered an ankle injury back in September but was rushed back too early to play the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

That further aggravated the injury, causing him to miss 10 Premier League games after undergoing surgery.

He then returned to action during the Christmas period, making two appearances from the bench, but more ankle surgery has kept him out since.

During that time, the 26-year-old has been pictured dancing at his brother’s wedding and, most recently, attending Paris fashion week on crutches.

With Pogba seemingly deciding to recover from his injury anywhere but Manchester, Rashford has vowed to stay as close to the team as possible as he aims to return from a double stress fracture in his back.

On Twitter, United’s top scorer wrote: “You best believe I’ll be involved in team meetings, team huddles and team sessions throughout this recovery.”

When asked about the forward’s message at his most recent press conference, Solskjaer replied: “At the moment he’s been having loads of treatment, so he might be in meeting today or tomorrow, who knows?

“Marcus is a genuine Manchester United supporter who wants us to do well and help.”

The Norwegian then appeared to aim a dig at Pogba when asked if he would have liked the midfielder to take a similar approach to his recovery.

“We all want this to go well,” he began, “and we’ve all got different ways of showing how much we care.”

Meanwhile, United legend Paul Scholes has claimed Pogba is not actually injured at all, telling Premier League Productions: “I don’t think Pogba is on his way back [from injury]and even if he is on way back, he’ll be moaning about something else to try and not play – try to get his move away from the club.”