Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoans lack of Man Utd goals and wants players to ‘break their toe’

Man Utd weren’t able to progress to the Carabao Cup final and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his frustration at their lack of goals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has again challenged his Manchester United players to be more clinical and wants them to “break their nose” in pursuit of more goals.

The Norwegian watched on as Nemanja Matic’s goal was not enough to see off Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg on Wednesday night.

Despite losing on the night Pep Guardiola’s side dominated large periods and spurned several chances to equalise.

And Solskjaer wants his side to not only create more but score goals that may not be that easy on the eye.

He said: “We need more goal scorers. We need more goals. That’s a definite.

“I need someone who is prepared to break their nose to score a goal – or their toe.

“It doesn’t have to be the nice ones we know that and I’m challenging them but I need to do it more.

“We can’t just score nice goals – even today we pegged them back but we couldn’t create them chances.”

The Norwegian again reiterated his desire to see his United side score more “easy” goals – something he challenged them to do earlier this season.

The Red Devils have often been clinical on the counter this term, but Solskjaer wants his players scoring the simple tap-ins too.

“I’ll never accept players not wanting to score goals, especially easy goals,” he added.

“Because they are easy if you make the right movements and when you stay in the box.

“I will work with them and we will work and work until we get it done.”

Top scorer Marcus Rashford was absent through injury at the Etihad and his lack of striking instincts were telling despite their win.