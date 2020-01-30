Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames referee Kevin Friend as Man City knock Man Utd out of cup

Nemanja Matic’s red card proved costly in Man Utd’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Man City and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was far from impressed

Fuming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accused referee Kevin Friend of helping Manchester City reach the Carabao Cup final.

Nemanja Matic’s first half goal secured a 1-0 win for Manchester United at the Etihad to condemn City to their first defeat in the competition for 1,191 days.

But it wasn’t enough to stop City scraping through 3-2 on aggregate to book a place in the final on March 1 against Aston Villa.

Matic was sent off with 14 minutes remaining after picking up his second booking to ruin United’s chances of getting a second goal.

Solskjaer, who became the first manager to beat Pep Guardiola twice at the Etihad, branded the decision a joke and he said: “It’s hard to come here and score a goal will 11 men, never mind 10. It was never a sending off. For me it was a joke.

“How many times did they (City) foul us? How many times was Dan James fouled? It’s the first question you ask and it shouldn’t be like this, but I’m so proud of the players.

“They’ve beaten City twice now in six weeks at their place. We have come so far. These boys have come a long way and given absolutely everything.”

Guardiola brushed aside the shock defeat to set his sights on landing a hat-trick of wins at Wembley.

Only Liverpool have won the trophy three times on the spin and Guardiola admits he would love to see City make more history.

He said: “People talk about complacency when it comes to what we’ve won, that you don’t try to do well in the most humble competition of the season.

“That you are not able to do it three times in a row, because of the big games in the Premier League and Champions League.

“When you win they say this competition does not matter, but with me this does not happen. We try to do it. Being at Wembley with a historic team like Aston Villa, we are happy to be there.”

City’s triumph was marred when United fans ripped out seats and threw them at City supporters after they’d made aeroplane gestures at them after the final whistle in an unsavoury incident that could lead to an FA investigation.