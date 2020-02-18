Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains how long Man Utd scouted Bruno Fernandes for before transfer

Manchester United made two signings in the January transfer window, snapping up Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and Odion Ighalo on loan from China

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Manchester United were scouting Bruno Fernandes for “so long” before they finally snapped him up last month in a £62m deal.

The Red Devils made the signing of the January transfer window by bringing in Sporting Lisbon playmaker Fernandes, as well as striker Odion Ighalo on loan.

The Portugal international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer.

And Solskjaer admits that Fernandes has been on United’s radar for a long time before they managed to get him sign on the dotted line.

“I’m very happy with the two guys we brought in,” Solskjaer said.

“To finally have got Bruno over the line, to have signed him after following him for so long, and just seeing what he can give us and what he will give us, has been great.”

Ighalo could make his debut tonight against Chelsea as United return from the winter break.

The former Watford hitman has trained alone for the last fortnight or so since joining the Red Devils.

And despite not yet seeing the Nigerian in action, Solskajer says he does not see why United wouldn’t make the switch permanent if he were to impress.

“It will be great to integrate Odion as well,” the Norwegian continued.

“The deadline day signing of Ighalo, on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season, was seen by some as a desperate move by United and proof of a lack of long-term planning.

“He’s a loan player that we’re very happy with having here. Hopefully he’ll prove to you what I think he will. He’s a proven goalscorer, so he’ll do alright.

“It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door, and if you impress, it gives you a chance. That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs.”